The withdrawal of Russian peacekeepers from Karabakh has been completed

The Russian peacekeeping contingent has been completely withdrawn from Karabakh, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry announced on June 12. The personnel, weapons and equipment of the peacekeeping contingent have completely left the territory of Azerbaijan, the message says. The flag of Azerbaijan has been raised over the Khojaly airport, where the peacekeepers were based.

The decision to withdraw the Russian peacekeepers was made as a result of an agreement between the President of Azerbaijan and Russia in April this year.

About 2,000 military personnel and about 200 units of various military equipment were introduced into Karabakh in November 2020 after the end of the Second Karabakh War.

The need for peacekeepers disappeared after the departure of the Armenian population from Karabakh at the end of September 2023.