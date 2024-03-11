The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry announced the neutralization of the UAVs of the Armenian Armed Forces

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan reported on the neutralization of the UAV of the Armenian armed forces, which performed a reconnaissance flight over Azerbaijani positions.

On March 11 at 12:10, units of the Armenian armed forces launched a quadcopter in order to carry out reconnaissance flights over the positions of the Azerbaijani Army in the direction of the settlement of Esrik in the Tovuz region," the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan said. The detected unmanned aerial vehicle was neutralized by special technical units of the Azerbaijan.