The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry announced the neutralization of the UAVs of the Armenian Armed Forces

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan reported on the neutralization of the UAV of the Armenian armed forces, which performed a reconnaissance flight over Azerbaijani positions.
On March 11 at 12:10, units of the Armenian armed forces launched a quadcopter in order to carry out reconnaissance flights over the positions of the Azerbaijani Army in the direction of the settlement of Esrik in the Tovuz region," the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan said. The detected unmanned aerial vehicle was neutralized by special technical units of the Azerbaijan.
- 11 March 2024, 17:53
On March 11, the Baku Court of Appeal rejected the complaint of the head of “Channel 11” Internet television, Teymur Kerimov, against the refusal to transfer him to house arrest. In court, he denied the extortion charge. Kerimov said he was being persecuted for his professional journalistic activities, covering lawlessness.
The international human rights organization Amnesty International has condemned the recent arrests of journalists and activists in Azerbaijan in the “Toplum TV” case. "This suppression of independent media is a direct encroachment on freedom of expression and media freedom, a blatant attempt to silence critical voices. The Azerbaijani authorities harass and intimidate independent media and opposition groups, demonstrating open disrespect for human rights and the rule of law," said Natalia Nozadze, Amnesty International's representative for the South Caucasus.
- 11 March 2024, 16:46
A package of Azerbaijani-Kazakh documents was signed in Baku today following talks between the presidents of the two countries, Ilham Aliyev and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The Presidents signed the Resolution of the first meeting of the Interstate Council.
- 11 March 2024, 15:34
An appeal has been filed against the arrest of "Toplum TV" founder Alesker Mammadli, lawyer Agyl Laij told Turan. According to him, the defence is asking to cancel the decision on Mammadli's pre-trial detention for 4 months.
