A package of Azerbaijani-Kazakh documents has been signed

A package of Azerbaijani-Kazakh documents was signed in Baku today following talks between the presidents of the two countries, Ilham Aliyev and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The Presidents signed the Resolution of the first meeting of the Interstate Council.
In addition, Memoranda of Cooperation were signed between the Funds of the two countries to support small and medium-sized businesses, on cooperation between the Media Development Agency of Azerbaijan and the Central Communications Service of Kazakhstan. A Memorandum was also signed between SOCAR and the company “KazMunaiGas” on strategic cooperation on the purchase and sale of Kazakh oil and an agreement on a phased increase in the volume of Kazakh oil through the territory of Azerbaijan.
In addition, an agreement on strategic partnership was signed between the Azerbaijani Investment Holding and Samruk Kazyna JSC. An action plan for cooperation between the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan for 2024-2025 has been signed.
A protocol on amendments to the agreement on cooperation between the two countries in the field of education was also signed. In addition, they signed an agreement on mutual recognition of diplomas for the specialty of marine personnel.
On March 11, the Baku Court of Appeal rejected the complaint of the head of “Channel 11” Internet television, Teymur Kerimov, against the refusal to transfer him to house arrest. In court, he denied the extortion charge. Kerimov said he was being persecuted for his professional journalistic activities, covering lawlessness.
The international human rights organization Amnesty International has condemned the recent arrests of journalists and activists in Azerbaijan in the “Toplum TV” case. "This suppression of independent media is a direct encroachment on freedom of expression and media freedom, a blatant attempt to silence critical voices. The Azerbaijani authorities harass and intimidate independent media and opposition groups, demonstrating open disrespect for human rights and the rule of law," said Natalia Nozadze, Amnesty International's representative for the South Caucasus.
The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan reported on the neutralization of the UAV of the Armenian armed forces, which performed a reconnaissance flight over Azerbaijani positions.
An appeal has been filed against the arrest of "Toplum TV" founder Alesker Mammadli, lawyer Agyl Laij told Turan. According to him, the defence is asking to cancel the decision on Mammadli's pre-trial detention for 4 months.
