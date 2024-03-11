The square in front of the “May 28” metro station and the railway station will be a pedestrian zone

Since March 12, it is prohibited to enter and park individual vehicles on the square in front of the “May 28” metro station and the Baku railway station. This decision was made by the Coordinating Council for Transport in order to improve the organization of urban transport and pedestrians.

The Traffic Police and the Land Transport Agency will monitor the implementation of the decision. From March 12, only regular bus routes are allowed to enter the specified territory. It is also noted that 1,237 buses on 13 routes pass through the specified space every day.