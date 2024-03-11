Amnesty International called for the use of COP29 to respect human rights in Azerbaijan

The international human rights organization Amnesty International has condemned the recent arrests of journalists and activists in Azerbaijan in the “Toplum TV” case. "This suppression of independent media is a direct encroachment on freedom of expression and media freedom, a blatant attempt to silence critical voices. The Azerbaijani authorities harass and intimidate independent media and opposition groups, demonstrating open disrespect for human rights and the rule of law," said Natalia Nozadze, Amnesty International's representative for the South Caucasus.

The Azerbaijani authorities must immediately stop the suppression of human rights and independent media, she said. Amnesty International calls on the international community to recognize the urgency and seriousness of the situation in Azerbaijan and put pressure on the authorities to stop the repression. "This November, the country is going to hold the COP29 climate conference, it is extremely important that international attention be used to demand respect for human rights," Nozadze concluded.