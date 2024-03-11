    • flag_AZ
Last update

(9 hours ago)
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

The Court of Appeal has left the head of Internet TV "Channel 11" in custody

On March 11, the Baku Court of Appeal rejected the complaint of the head of  “Channel 11” Internet television, Teymur Kerimov, against the refusal to transfer him to house arrest. In court, he denied the extortion charge. Kerimov said he was being persecuted for his professional journalistic activities, covering lawlessness.

"If Azerbaijan does not comply with international conventions in the field of human rights, then why does it sign them," said Kerimov, who was arrested in December 2023. The Committee to Protect Journalists called on the Azerbaijani authorities to release Kerimov, as well as other Azerbaijani media representatives arrested in recent months.

Politics

