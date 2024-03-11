    • flag_AZ
Earthquake in the Caspian Sea

Earthquake in the Caspian Sea

The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

In the late afternoon of March 11, an earthquake of magnitude 3.9 occurred in the Caspian Sea. Tremors were recorded at 16.53 Baku time, the Republican Center of the Seismological Service of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan reports.

News Line