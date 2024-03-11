Earthquake in the Caspian Sea
In the late afternoon of March 11, an earthquake of magnitude 3.9 occurred in the Caspian Sea. Tremors were recorded at 16.53 Baku time, the Republican Center of the Seismological Service of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan reports.
-
- Politics
- 11 March 2024 17:53
-
Social
-
Since March 12, it is prohibited to enter and park individual vehicles on the square in front of the “May 28” metro station and the Baku railway station. This decision was made by the Coordinating Council for Transport in order to improve the organization of urban transport and pedestrians.
-
- 11 March 2024, 14:09
Cloudy weather without precipitation will remain in Baku and Absheron on March 12. There is fog in some places in the morning; northwesterly, gusty wind after lunch will turn to the south-east. The air temperature at night will be +3+6, during the day it will be +6+9.
-
- 11 March 2024, 13:30
The leading mobile operator launches a new service center in Karabakh "Azercell Telecom" LLC continues to expand its service center network in the liberated territories. The leading mobile operator proudly announces the launch of its official dealer store in the center of Khankendi.
-
- 11 March 2024, 12:37
Last night, Aytaj Azimova and her two young children living in a private house in Masally died of carbon monoxide poisoning.
Leave a review