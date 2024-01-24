The Azerbaijani delegation to PACE made a statement
When Azerbaijan became a member of the Council of Europe, it hoped that this organization would help Azerbaijan restore the rights of hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis whose rights were violated as a result of Armenian military aggression and occupation of Azerbaijani territories.
For 19 years from 2001 to 2020, PACE did not condemn the occupying state - Armenia. This is a clear disrespect for the rights of Azerbaijani refugees and internally displaced persons who have been subjected to ethnic cleansing. This is stated in the statement of the Azerbaijani delegation to PACE, which was distributed today in Strasbourg.
“Following Azerbaijan’s historic victory and restoration of territorial integrity, we are faced with a smear campaign organized to denigrate Azerbaijan and overshadow the country’s achievements towards restoring justice that was denied to the people of Azerbaijan.”
“Unfortunately, PACE is used as a platform for attacks on some member states. Certain biased groups abuse the basic principles of PACE for their own narrow interests. Political corruption, discrimination, ethnic and religious hatred, double standards, arrogance, chauvinism have become the prevailing practices in PACE,” the statement said.
We consider the initiative to challenge the powers of the Azerbaijani delegation to PACE as an attempt to interfere in the current electoral process in Azerbaijan, as an example of “insidious steps” to undermine democratic institutions in the country.
“The proposal to refuse to ratify the powers of our delegation will be a serious blow to the authority and impartiality of the European Council as a whole, and responsibility for its serious and irreversible consequences will fall entirely on its initiators.
No one in the world, including those sitting in this room, can speak to Azerbaijan in the language of threats and blackmail. Never in the history of PACE has this organization behaved so shamefully.
“Against the background of intolerant racism, Azerbaijanophobia and Islamophobia in PACE, the Azerbaijani delegation decided to suspend cooperation with PACE and participation in the organization for an indefinite period,” the statement reads.
At the evening meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe on January 24, the deputies approved resolution 15898 on the deprivation of the right to vote of the Azerbaijani delegation until the January 2025 session of PACE.
The investigation of cases of crimes provided for in the new Articles of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan is attributed to the competence of the State Security Service (SSS) of the country. The corresponding decree was signed on Wednesday by President Ilham Aliyev. The talk is about the Article 281-1, which provides for criminal liability for the manufacture, acquisition, storage, transportation or wearing, distribution of attributes or symbols that violate the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.
Ilham Aliyev approved the composition of the Supervisory Board of the Media Development Agency (MDA) on Wednesday. Deputy Head of the Board of the State News Agency “AZERTAJ” Dagbei Ismailov has been appointed Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the MDA.
On Wednesday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi arrived in Turkey on an official visit. According to the Anadolu agency, Raisi is scheduled to hold talks with President of Turkey Erdogan. The President of Iran will also take part in the 8th meeting of the Turkey-Iran High-level Cooperation Council.
Burhan
2024-01-24
Finita la commedia. Жутко независимый милли-меджлисмен Эркин Гадирли от эталона независимости - партии РЕАЛ Ильгара Мамедова - стоит на фото как стена поддержки этого политического дрейфа от Европы. Поневоле вспоминается песенка из мультика Бременские музыканты: Куда идёт величество - большой секрет. А мы всегда идём ему вослед.