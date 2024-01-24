The investigation of cases under the new Articles of the Criminal Code will be conducted by the State Security Service
The investigation of cases under the new Articles of the Criminal Code will be conducted by the State Security Service
The investigation of cases of crimes provided for in the new Articles of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan is attributed to the competence of the State Security Service (SSS) of the country.
The corresponding decree was signed on Wednesday by President Ilham Aliyev. The talk is about the Article 281-1, which provides for criminal liability for the manufacture, acquisition, storage, transportation or wearing, distribution of attributes or symbols that violate the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.
These actions are punishable by imprisonment for up to five years. If these actions were committed on behalf of foreign organizations and their representatives, the punishment is from 7 to 12 years.
Another new Article is 284-2 of the Criminal Code, which provides for responsibility for the dissemination of information about the movement or deployment of personnel, weapons, ammunition or military equipment of the Armed Forces during wartime or in combat conditions - imprisonment from 3 to 6 years. If these actions caused serious consequences, then imprisonment from five to eight years is provided.
Politics
-
At the evening meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe on January 24, the deputies approved resolution 15898 on the deprivation of the right to vote of the Azerbaijani delegation until the January 2025 session of PACE.
-
- 24 January 2024, 18:27
When Azerbaijan became a member of the Council of Europe, it hoped that this organization would help Azerbaijan restore the rights of hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis whose rights were violated as a result of Armenian military aggression and occupation of Azerbaijani territories.
-
Ilham Aliyev approved the composition of the Supervisory Board of the Media Development Agency (MDA) on Wednesday. Deputy Head of the Board of the State News Agency “AZERTAJ” Dagbei Ismailov has been appointed Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the MDA.
-
- 24 January 2024, 18:00
On Wednesday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi arrived in Turkey on an official visit. According to the Anadolu agency, Raisi is scheduled to hold talks with President of Turkey Erdogan. The President of Iran will also take part in the 8th meeting of the Turkey-Iran High-level Cooperation Council.
Leave a review