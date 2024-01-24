The investigation of cases under the new Articles of the Criminal Code will be conducted by the State Security Service

The investigation of cases of crimes provided for in the new Articles of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan is attributed to the competence of the State Security Service (SSS) of the country.

The corresponding decree was signed on Wednesday by President Ilham Aliyev. The talk is about the Article 281-1, which provides for criminal liability for the manufacture, acquisition, storage, transportation or wearing, distribution of attributes or symbols that violate the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

These actions are punishable by imprisonment for up to five years. If these actions were committed on behalf of foreign organizations and their representatives, the punishment is from 7 to 12 years.

Another new Article is 284-2 of the Criminal Code, which provides for responsibility for the dissemination of information about the movement or deployment of personnel, weapons, ammunition or military equipment of the Armed Forces during wartime or in combat conditions - imprisonment from 3 to 6 years. If these actions caused serious consequences, then imprisonment from five to eight years is provided.