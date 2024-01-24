Ilham Aliyev approved the composition of the Supervisory Board of the Media Development Agency

Ilham Aliyev approved the composition of the Supervisory Board of the Media Development Agency (MDA) on Wednesday. Deputy Head of the Board of the State News Agency “AZERTAJ” Dagbei Ismailov has been appointed Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the MDA.

The Supervisory Board also includes: Vugar Aliyev (Dean of the Journalism Faculty of BSU), Shafag Mehralieva (head of the Public Relations Department at ADA University), Sevil Mikailova (Deputy Director General of Trend Agency, MP) and Elchin Shikhlinsky (head of the Union of Journalists of Azerbaijan, head of the online publication Ayna-Zerkalo).

The MDA is the regulatory body of the Azerbaijani media.