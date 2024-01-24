Raisi and Erdogan to discuss the situation in the Caucasus
On Wednesday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi arrived in Turkey on an official visit. According to the Anadolu agency, Raisi is scheduled to hold talks with President of Turkey Erdogan. The President of Iran will also take part in the 8th meeting of the Turkey-Iran High-level Cooperation Council.
It is expected that during the talks between the Presidents of Turkey and Iran, bilateral relations, as well as regional issues, including the situation in the Caucasus, will be discussed.
At the evening meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe on January 24, the deputies approved resolution 15898 on the deprivation of the right to vote of the Azerbaijani delegation until the January 2025 session of PACE.
- 24 January 2024, 18:27
When Azerbaijan became a member of the Council of Europe, it hoped that this organization would help Azerbaijan restore the rights of hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis whose rights were violated as a result of Armenian military aggression and occupation of Azerbaijani territories.
The investigation of cases of crimes provided for in the new Articles of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan is attributed to the competence of the State Security Service (SSS) of the country. The corresponding decree was signed on Wednesday by President Ilham Aliyev. The talk is about the Article 281-1, which provides for criminal liability for the manufacture, acquisition, storage, transportation or wearing, distribution of attributes or symbols that violate the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.
Ilham Aliyev approved the composition of the Supervisory Board of the Media Development Agency (MDA) on Wednesday. Deputy Head of the Board of the State News Agency “AZERTAJ” Dagbei Ismailov has been appointed Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the MDA.
