Raisi and Erdogan to discuss the situation in the Caucasus

On Wednesday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi arrived in Turkey on an official visit. According to the Anadolu agency, Raisi is scheduled to hold talks with President of Turkey Erdogan. The President of Iran will also take part in the 8th meeting of the Turkey-Iran High-level Cooperation Council.

It is expected that during the talks between the Presidents of Turkey and Iran, bilateral relations, as well as regional issues, including the situation in the Caucasus, will be discussed.