The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry suggested trusting Politico's version.
The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry declined to clarify for Turan the conflict reported by the Politico website between Azerbaijan's Ambassador to the EU Vagif Sadikhov and Armenia's head of diplomatic representation to the EU, Tigran Balayan. The Ministry only confirmed that Politico had indeed communicated with the Azerbaijani ambassador and that he told the foreign media outlet that everything Balayan claimed was false.
Previously, Armenia's embassy sent an official note to other diplomatic missions in Brussels after "Armenia's head of diplomatic representation to the EU, Tigran Balayan, claimed that Azerbaijan's ambassador to Brussels, Vagif Sadikhov, threatened to kill him," Politico reports.
According to Politico, a letter circulated among ambassadors stated that Armenia's Ambassador Tigran Balayan faced verbal attacks and intimidation from Azerbaijan’s Ambassador Vagif Sadikhov, who allegedly issued direct threats to his life.
The incident reportedly occurred at a reception at the Tangla Hotel in Brussels, organized by the Turkish Embassy to mark the country’s national day. Sadikhov, in an interview with Politico, denied these allegations, calling them “absurd.” He described the reception as having "good food, pleasant people" and as a "standard diplomatic event." “I am unaware of any letter or accusation – Armenian diplomats can claim whatever they like,” he said.
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesperson Aykhan Hajizadeh, speaking with Turan, referenced Politico's November 4, 2024, publication, confirming Sadikhov’s remarks regarding Armenian fabrications: “we have no further explanations,” stated the spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.
Unfortunately, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry does not serve as the primary source of information, instead continuing to withhold comments on significant events relevant to the country, which local journalists often learn about from foreign media. Moreover, the Ministry advises Azerbaijani journalists to trust every word of Politico — an American political journalism organization based in the U.S. This is surprising, given the strained relationship between official Azerbaijan and Western journalists, who are accused in Baku of anti-Azerbaijani activities. Azerbaijani journalists working with the West are accused by Baku of criminal connections. So why does the Foreign Ministry insist on directing us to foreign media?
Politics
-
- 5 November 2024, 17:17
Polad Aslanov, founder of the religious website xeberman.com, who went on hunger strike in the colony on 4 November, was forcibly transferred to the Penitentiary Service hospital in the evening of the same day. This was reported to Turan by his wife Gulmira Aslanov.
-
- 5 November 2024, 17:01
The Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of Azerbaijan is pleased to announce the preopening of the Ukrainian Center in Baku, scheduled for 9 November 2024 at 12 pm. The Ukrainian Center, originally established to promote Ukrainian culture, language, heritage and education in Azerbaijan, has been renovated and expanded to better serve its mission.
-
- 5 November 2024, 16:45
The health condition of activist Nijat Ibrahim has sharply worsened while he remains in Baku's Detention Center No. 1, his wife Parvin Ibrahim told Turan news agency. According to her, Ibrahim called today to report severe back pain, and he can barely move. Recently, his blood pressure has also risen, and doctors have diagnosed him with hypertension.
-
- 5 November 2024, 16:31
On Sunday, November 5, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Kyrgyzstan to participate in the 11th Summit of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States. Upon his arrival at Manas 2 International Airport in Bishkek, Aliyev was greeted with a ceremonial honor guard and welcomed by Kyrgyzstan’s Prime Minister and Chief of Staff, Akylbek Japarov, along with other officials.
Leave a review