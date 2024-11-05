The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry suggested trusting Politico's version.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry declined to clarify for Turan the conflict reported by the Politico website between Azerbaijan's Ambassador to the EU Vagif Sadikhov and Armenia's head of diplomatic representation to the EU, Tigran Balayan. The Ministry only confirmed that Politico had indeed communicated with the Azerbaijani ambassador and that he told the foreign media outlet that everything Balayan claimed was false.

Previously, Armenia's embassy sent an official note to other diplomatic missions in Brussels after "Armenia's head of diplomatic representation to the EU, Tigran Balayan, claimed that Azerbaijan's ambassador to Brussels, Vagif Sadikhov, threatened to kill him," Politico reports.

According to Politico, a letter circulated among ambassadors stated that Armenia's Ambassador Tigran Balayan faced verbal attacks and intimidation from Azerbaijan’s Ambassador Vagif Sadikhov, who allegedly issued direct threats to his life.

The incident reportedly occurred at a reception at the Tangla Hotel in Brussels, organized by the Turkish Embassy to mark the country’s national day. Sadikhov, in an interview with Politico, denied these allegations, calling them “absurd.” He described the reception as having "good food, pleasant people" and as a "standard diplomatic event." “I am unaware of any letter or accusation – Armenian diplomats can claim whatever they like,” he said.

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesperson Aykhan Hajizadeh, speaking with Turan, referenced Politico's November 4, 2024, publication, confirming Sadikhov’s remarks regarding Armenian fabrications: “we have no further explanations,” stated the spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Unfortunately, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry does not serve as the primary source of information, instead continuing to withhold comments on significant events relevant to the country, which local journalists often learn about from foreign media. Moreover, the Ministry advises Azerbaijani journalists to trust every word of Politico — an American political journalism organization based in the U.S. This is surprising, given the strained relationship between official Azerbaijan and Western journalists, who are accused in Baku of anti-Azerbaijani activities. Azerbaijani journalists working with the West are accused by Baku of criminal connections. So why does the Foreign Ministry insist on directing us to foreign media?