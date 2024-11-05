Greta Thunberg did not appreciate the "concern" expressed by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
"The people of Azerbaijan are trapped. They can only enter or leave the country via the airport. Even if I could go there, I wouldn’t. I don’t want to legitimize the regime." This was stated by Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg in an interview with Blankspot. She arrived in Tbilisi, from where she plans to travel to Armenia. She expressed that she has no expectations from the upcoming COP29 climate summit.
"The only outcome of this will be symbolic decisions that look good on paper. We cannot continue in this way. We cannot pretend that a conference which gives legitimacy to authoritarian regimes that violate basic human rights is acceptable. In countries where people face repression and human rights violations every day, we cannot talk about climate," she said.
Thunberg condemned attempts to use her name for political purposes. Last spring, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement supporting Thunberg after she was detained by Dutch police during protests. Azerbaijan also called for climate activists to be allowed to freely conduct demonstrations.
"It’s absurd that an authoritarian regime uses me as an excuse to justify its own human rights violations, and claims solidarity with me," Thunberg emphasized, also criticizing the fact that climate summits are being held in authoritarian countries.
"I’m also here to stress that we cannot legitimize COP meetings in their current form. For the past three years, they have been held in authoritarian regimes, and holding them in such places leads to noühere," she added.
Leave a review
Politics
-
- 5 November 2024, 17:17
Polad Aslanov, founder of the religious website xeberman.com, who went on hunger strike in the colony on 4 November, was forcibly transferred to the Penitentiary Service hospital in the evening of the same day. This was reported to Turan by his wife Gulmira Aslanov.
-
- 5 November 2024, 17:01
The Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of Azerbaijan is pleased to announce the preopening of the Ukrainian Center in Baku, scheduled for 9 November 2024 at 12 pm. The Ukrainian Center, originally established to promote Ukrainian culture, language, heritage and education in Azerbaijan, has been renovated and expanded to better serve its mission.
-
- 5 November 2024, 16:45
The health condition of activist Nijat Ibrahim has sharply worsened while he remains in Baku's Detention Center No. 1, his wife Parvin Ibrahim told Turan news agency. According to her, Ibrahim called today to report severe back pain, and he can barely move. Recently, his blood pressure has also risen, and doctors have diagnosed him with hypertension.
-
- 5 November 2024, 16:31
On Sunday, November 5, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Kyrgyzstan to participate in the 11th Summit of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States. Upon his arrival at Manas 2 International Airport in Bishkek, Aliyev was greeted with a ceremonial honor guard and welcomed by Kyrgyzstan’s Prime Minister and Chief of Staff, Akylbek Japarov, along with other officials.
1 comment
Ruslan
2024-11-05
У нас вообще нет никакой политики на счет экологии леса вырублены воздух загрезненный дышишь химикатами вода грязная нет мусороперерабатывающих заводов особенно в районах нет канализационных систем водоочистительных систем итд проблем много...Теперь смотрите сажают деревья по поручению сверху от того что ты посадил дерево или не посадил на Апшероне глобально ничего не изменится здесь климат был всегда полупыстынным а вот когда нет канализиционных систем нет нормального водоочистительного сооружения вот тут начинаются глобальные проблемы Каспий загразняется флора и фауна погибает вода становится таблийцей Мендилеева тут первая проблема Каспий а не деревья но на Каспий не хотят деньги тратить потому что это огромные деньги построить и водоочистку и не одну и канализационную систему дренаж итд...