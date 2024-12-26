The British Embassy Lowered the Flag in Solidarity with Azerbaijan
On December 26, the British Embassy in Baku lowered its flag in mourning for the victims of the AZAL plane crash in Aktau. "In connection with the Day of Mourning in Azerbaijan, the British Embassy in Baku has lowered the national flag in memory of the victims of the plane crash," reads the post on the embassy's social media account on platform X.
The Flag at the British Embassy Baku is lowered to half-mast today in heartfelt respect for the National Day of Mourning in Azerbaijan for plane crash victims.
-
-
- Economics
- 26 December 2024 14:50
Politics
-
- 27 December 2024, 14:50
The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has extended the special quarantine regime in the country until April 1, 2025. The corresponding decree was signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov. "The extension is aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus infection (COVID-19) within the country and its potential consequences."
-
- 27 December 2024, 14:34
The Kremlin will not make any statements regarding the passenger plane disaster involving Azerbaijan Airlines near the city of Aktau until the investigation's conclusions are made, said Russian President's Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov to journalists.
-
- 27 December 2024, 13:48
The Khatai district court of Baku on Friday granted the investigation's request to extend the term of pre-trial detention of the accused journalists in the 'Toplum TV' case.
-
- 27 December 2024, 13:20
‘AZAL’ suspends flights to some Russian cities, the airline's press service said on Friday 27 December.
