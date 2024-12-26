The British Embassy Lowered the Flag in Solidarity with Azerbaijan

On December 26, the British Embassy in Baku lowered its flag in mourning for the victims of the AZAL plane crash in Aktau. "In connection with the Day of Mourning in Azerbaijan, the British Embassy in Baku has lowered the national flag in memory of the victims of the plane crash," reads the post on the embassy's social media account on platform X.

