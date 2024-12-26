  • contact.az Contact
The British Embassy Lowered the Flag in Solidarity with Azerbaijan

The news agency Turan

On December 26, the British Embassy in Baku lowered its flag in mourning for the victims of the AZAL plane crash in Aktau. "In connection with the Day of Mourning in Azerbaijan, the British Embassy in Baku has lowered the national flag in memory of the victims of the plane crash," reads the post on the embassy's social media account on platform X.

The Flag at the British Embassy Baku is lowered to half-mast today in heartfelt respect for the National Day of Mourning in Azerbaijan for plane crash victims.

Politics

