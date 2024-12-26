Remains of 25 Victims Identified in the Aircraft Crash in Aktau

The Kazakh side has published information about the nationality of 67 people, including 5 crew members of the AZAL plane that crashed on December 25 in Aktau. Among them, 38 people died, and 29 survived.

There were 37 Azerbaijani citizens aboard the plane, of whom 23 died and 14 survived, the Minister of Transport of Kazakhstan, Marat Karabaev, said at a briefing in Aktau. There were three passengers from Kyrgyzstan, all of them survived. Sixteen Russian citizens were on board – seven of them died and 9 survived. All six passengers from Kazakhstan died.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan reported the identification of the remains of 25 victims. The list is provided on the department's website without specifying their nationality.