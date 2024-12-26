Rain is expected on Friday

On December 27th, rain is expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, and heavy rainfall in some areas. The wind will be southeast. The air temperature at night will be +7 to +9°C, and during the day, it will be +9 to +11°C. Humidity will be 70-80%. Precipitation is expected across the country in the evening, particularly in the eastern regions. Snow is expected in the mountains.

There will be fog in some areas, with moderate western winds. In the lowlands, the temperature at night will range from +2 to +7°C, and during the day, from +8 to +12°C. In the mountains, temperatures will drop to -2°C at night, with daytime temperatures ranging from +4 to +9°C.