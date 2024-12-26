Rain is expected on Friday
On December 27th, rain is expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, and heavy rainfall in some areas. The wind will be southeast. The air temperature at night will be +7 to +9°C, and during the day, it will be +9 to +11°C. Humidity will be 70-80%. Precipitation is expected across the country in the evening, particularly in the eastern regions. Snow is expected in the mountains.
There will be fog in some areas, with moderate western winds. In the lowlands, the temperature at night will range from +2 to +7°C, and during the day, from +8 to +12°C. In the mountains, temperatures will drop to -2°C at night, with daytime temperatures ranging from +4 to +9°C.
Social
-
- 26 December 2024, 15:41
On December 25, an Embraer 190 passenger plane operated by Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL), on a Baku–Grozny flight, crashed near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan. Azerbaijan’s Consul General in Aktau, Ayxan Suleymanlı, stated that the plane had 67 people onboard, including crew members, 38 of whom died. According to him, 26 of the deceased were Azerbaijani citizens.
-
- 25 December 2024, 20:24
Embraer 190 plane of Azerbaijani airline AZAL crashed near the city of Aktau early in the morning on December 25.
-
- 25 December 2024, 20:24
Embraer 190 plane of Azerbaijani airline AZAL crashed near the city of Aktau early in the morning on December 25.
-
- 25 December 2024, 20:24
Embraer 190 plane of Azerbaijani airline AZAL crashed near the city of Aktau early in the morning on December 25.
Leave a review