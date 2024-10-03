The Case of Afghan Sadygov Mentioned at the OSCE Human Dimension Conference in Warsaw

The issue of the arrest of Afghan Sadygov, the founder of the Azerbaijani website “Azel TV”, was raised at the recent OSCE Human Dimension Conference in Warsaw. "We share concerns about the arrest of Afghan Sadygov, the editor of the Azerbaijani website, in Georgia. We join calls for Georgia to consider the risks he may face if returned to Azerbaijan," said a representative of the U.S. State Department.

Afghan Sadygov arrived in Georgia with his family in December 2023, fearing persecution. In July, he was not allowed to leave Georgia for Türkiye, with authorities stating that he could only fly to Azerbaijan.

In August, following a request from Azerbaijan, Sadygov was detained. He is accused of extortion in Baku, where extradition is being sought. Since September 21, he has been on a hunger strike to protest against his arrest and the denial of asylum.