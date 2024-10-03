Why Does Russia Want to Open a New Representation in Azerbaijan?

Russia appears persistent in its desire to open a new representation in Azerbaijan. Recently, Aleksey Klimov, head of the consular department of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), stated in an interview with TASS that the issue of opening new foreign representations of the country in the territory of Azerbaijan, including Karabakh, is currently being discussed at the political level. "As relevant agreements are formed with the Azerbaijani side, the consular department will join in implementing practical steps related to them," he noted.

Russian officials have previously mentioned their desire to open a representation in Karabakh. However, so far, Azerbaijani officials have not publicly expressed their stance on this matter before the country's public.

Hikmat Babaoğlu, a deputy from the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) in the National Assembly, told Turan that before opening consular services in various regions in addition to the embassy, there must first be necessary reasons: "In other words, consular service is a separate form of diplomatic service that operates on a special diplomatic basis. There must be conditions that necessitate this service."

According to the deputy, currently, there are no conditions or regions in Azerbaijan's territory that require additional Russian consular services: "Suppose there are special intensive relations, such as population and tourism exchanges with Russia in a certain region of Azerbaijan, and the existing diplomatic services cannot handle this mission. In that case, the necessity would arise at that time."

H. Babaoğlu also recalled that Azerbaijani officials have not yet commented on this issue: "If we believe Russian sources, political consultations are being held. It seems that while conducting these consultations, they will analyze such matters. In the current situation, I do not see the need to establish such a consular service in any region of Azerbaijan."

In his opinion, if in the future a necessity arises in regions of Azerbaijan, such as Ganja or Shamakhi, that require it, then it can be considered: "Ultimately, diplomatic service is diplomatic service. However, when it comes to Russia, it is also true that some experts may seek political purposes here. Therefore, at this stage, we should wait for an official statement from Azerbaijan. Currently, this is merely a one-sided position, Russia's position. It would not be right to analyze without Azerbaijan's stance on this matter. Secondly, undoubtedly, if such a service is to be opened, the reasons will be justified."

Mustafa Hacıbəyli, Vice Chairman of the Musavat Party and a political commentator, told Radio Azadlıq regarding the issue that Russia's real aim in wanting to open new diplomatic representations in Azerbaijan and the South Caucasus is to maintain its presence: "Even when the Armenian population was living in Khankendi, Russia was taking some steps against Azerbaijan's sovereignty in Karabakh. At that time, the issue of granting Russian passports to Armenians living in Karabakh was raised. It was also then that they intended to open a Russian consulate there."

According to him, the mass exodus of the Armenian population from Karabakh disrupted Russia's plan: "It seems that now there is a new plan."

M. Hacıbəyli believes that there is no necessity for Russia to open a new diplomatic representation in Azerbaijan: "The opening of a consulate in Karabakh might indicate intentions to relocate Armenian residents there with Russian passports, as Russian citizens."

In the early 1990s, the Karabakh conflict led to clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Azerbaijan's Karabakh region and about seven surrounding districts were occupied. However, in 2020, after a 44-day war, Baku regained control over those seven districts and a part of Karabakh. A Russian peacekeeping contingent was stationed in the region.

Last year, on September 19-20, Baku announced "local anti-terror measures" in Karabakh. Yerevan described this as "ethnic cleansing." The leader of the separatist authority in Karabakh had announced that the organization would cease its activities by the New Year. However, conflicting statements from Yerevan regarding this matter have been heard recently.

Subsequently, population transfer from Karabakh to Armenia began.

This year, the Russian peacekeeping contingent has left Azerbaijan's territory.

So far, no peace agreement has been signed between the parties.