Azerbaijani President Opens Several Enterprises in Liberated Jabrayil District

Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation of the Academician Mehdi Mehdizadeh Comprehensive Secondary school in Jabrayil on October 5, 2021

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Thursday inaugurated several new enterprises and inspected ongoing construction projects in the Jabrayil district, recently liberated from occupation.

President Aliyev, accompanied by First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, participated in the groundbreaking ceremonies of the plants of “Prestij-Kimya” LLC and “Karabakh Stone” LLC in the Industrial Park of the Araz Valley Economic Zone. The ceremonies mark significant steps in revitalizing the region’s industrial potential.

In addition to the chemical and stone production facilities, President Aliyev laid the foundation for the furniture cluster of the Lithuanian company “Dominari,” further diversifying the district’s economic landscape. He also laid the foundation for the construction of a breeding egg production factory for “Hijaz Poultry Farm” in Soltanli village, aiming to support the local agricultural sector.

The non-alcoholic beverage production complex of Azersun Holding LLC was also a focal point of President Aliyev’s visit, with the president laying its foundation. These investments are part of a broader strategy to stimulate economic growth and create jobs in the region post-occupation.

Additionally, President Aliyev and his wife took part in the opening of a new secondary school named after Mehdi Mehdizade, which will serve 960 students. The inauguration underscores the administration’s commitment to rebuilding essential social infrastructure.

The presidential visit concluded with a tour of ongoing construction projects in Horovlu village, where private houses and additional social facilities are being built to accommodate returning residents and meet community needs.

“These initiatives reflect our commitment to restoring Jabrayil into a thriving and prosperous district,” President Aliyev said during the ceremonies. “We are striving to create a sustainable future for all our citizens.”

The comprehensive development efforts in Jabrayil are part of Azerbaijan’s broader post-conflict reconstruction program aimed at restoring infrastructure and strengthening economic stability in regions affected by the recent conflict.