Weather on Friday
On October 4th, changeable weather, rain with thunderstorms in the morning and evening is expected in several areas; the northwest modest wind is expected. Nighttime temperatures will be between +13 to +17 degrees, while daytime temperatures will range from +20 to +24 degrees. Humidity will be 70-75% at night and 40-45% during the day. In the regions of the country, rain will be in several mountainous areas, locally intense, and the wind will be coming from the east.
-
-
- Economics
- 3 October 2024 14:27
Social
-
- 4 October 2024, 15:44
Changeable weather without precipitation is expected in Baku on. The northwestern wind will change to northeastern. Nighttime temperatures will range from +14 to +18 degrees, while daytime highs will reach +21 to +26 degrees. Humidity will be 65-75% at night and 40-50% during the day. Rain is expected in the regions of the country, with localized heavy downpours and thunderstorms, which will cease by the evening.
-
- 3 October 2024, 15:07
Russia appears persistent in its desire to open a new representation in Azerbaijan. Recently, Aleksey Klimov, head of the consular department of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), stated in an interview with TASS that the issue of opening new foreign representations of the country in the territory of Azerbaijan, including Karabakh, is currently being discussed at the political level. "As relevant agreements are formed with the Azerbaijani side, the consular department will join in implementing practical steps related to them," he noted.
-
- 3 October 2024, 11:06
The country's leading mobile operator has enhanced its Premium tariff packages. Starting October 1, Premium subscribers will enjoy more flexible call options, while the monthly subscription fee and other package benefits remain unchanged.
-
- 2 October 2024, 13:58
On October 3rd, rainy and cloudy weather is expected in some areas at night. The wind will be northwesterly and gusty. Nighttime temperatures will range from +14 to +18°C, while daytime temperatures will be between +20 and +25°C. Humidity will be 70-75% at night and 55-60% during the day. In other regions of the country, there will be rain, locally heavy, with snow in the high mountains. Fog is expected in some areas, with westerly winds. In the lowlands, temperatures will be +11 to +16°C at night and +22 to +27°C during the day. In the mountains, temperatures will be +2 to +7°C at night and +13 to +18°C during the day.
Leave a review