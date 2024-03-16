The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) condemned extending the arrest of “Abzas Media.”
On March 15, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) condemned a series of court decisions in Azerbaijan extending the pre-trial detention of six journalists with the anti-corruption investigative news outlet “Abzas Media.”
“As Azerbaijan sweeps up and detains critical journalists across the country, this latest decision to extend the incarceration of “Abzas Media” staff illustrates authorities’ steadfast determination to censor its best and brightest reporters by locking them up,” said Gulnoza Said, CPJ’s Europe and Central Asia program coordinator, in New York. “Authorities in Azerbaijan should immediately drop all charges against “Abzas Media” staff, release all unjustly jailed journalists, and end their crackdown on the independent press.”
If found guilty, the six journalists, who have all been charged with conspiracy to smuggle currency, could face up to eight years in prison under Article 206.3.2 of Azerbaijan’s Criminal Code.
In separate hearings on March 14 and 15, the Khatai District Court in the capital, Baku, extended by three months the detention of “Abzas Media” director Ulvi Hasanli, chief editor Sevinj Vagifgizi, and project manager Mahammad Kekalov, the Committee to Protect Journalists reports.
“The crackdown on “Abzas Media” - an outlet known for investigating allegations of corruption among senior state officials -began in November when police raided its offices and accused staff of illegally bringing Western donor money into Azerbaijan,” the CPJ noted.
The “Abzas Media” staff are among 10 journalists from three independent media outlets currently jailed in Azerbaijan, amid a decline in relations between Azerbaijan and the West, the statement reads.
Earlier in March, police raided “Toplum TV’s” office and a court ordered that founder of this media platform Alasgar Mammadli and video-editor Mushfig Jabbar be detained for four months pending investigation on currency smuggling charges.
Broadcaster “Channel 13’s” director Aziz Orujov, and reporter Shamo Eminov have been in jail since November and December, respectively, on the same charges, CPJ stated.
According to reports, investigations are being conducted regarding the discovery of buried mass human remains during excavation works performed as part of comprehensive restoration and reconstruction activity in the center of liberated Khojali city (near the former carpet factory). Following the examination of the human remains discovered during the investigative inspection at the designated site, it has been established that they pertain to at least 18 individuals (with the possibility that 4 of them are minors). They were subjected to various forms of torture, physical violence, and inhumane treatment, were not buried individually and by the requirements of their religion, were not adequately preserved for identification purposes, and were not provided with necessary protection and identification marks to indicate their location.
16 March 2024, 13:48
Azerbaijan, which is hosting this year's UN Climate Change Conference, COP29, has already begun negotiations with financial institutions, companies and countries on the sensitive issue of climate finance, the Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Mukhtar Babayev said at the Financial Times Climate Capital Live event. The country is considering expanding its own climate ambitions ahead of COP29, which will be held in Baku in mid-November, he said.
16 March 2024, 11:59
The State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance of Azerbaijan has purchased 100 new Italian ambulances "Iveco Daily 35S15/E4". On Saturday, they were presented to the President of the country, Ilham Aliyev, for review. According to the Chairman of the agency's Board Zaur Aliyev,
US President Joseph Biden congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the upcoming Novruz spring holiday. The congratulatory message expresses good wishes to the President and the people of Azerbaijan on behalf of the United States.
