The condition of the oppositionist, who swallowed a battery in jail, remains severe

The battery swallowed by the activist of the Popular Front Party Elkhan Aliyev in jail is still in his body, the wife of the oppositionist Shahnaz Aliyev told Turan on Wednesday. The activist swallowed a battery on May 26 in protest against not fulfilling his promise that he would be released by the court in the near future.

According to the wife of the oppositionist, E.Aliyev is in a serious psychological condition and refuses medical care in a pre-trial detention center.

*Elkhan Aliyev was arrested in July 2023 on charges of "fraud" and "production and use of a false document." The activist called the accusations far-fetched. Human rights activists recognized him as a political prisoner.

On April 1, the Baku Serious Crimes Court sentenced him to 5 years in prison. On May 13, during the consideration of the appeal, Aliyev announced his intention to start a dry hunger strike.