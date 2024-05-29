The condition of the oppositionist, who swallowed a battery in jail, remains severe
The battery swallowed by the activist of the Popular Front Party Elkhan Aliyev in jail is still in his body, the wife of the oppositionist Shahnaz Aliyev told Turan on Wednesday. The activist swallowed a battery on May 26 in protest against not fulfilling his promise that he would be released by the court in the near future.
According to the wife of the oppositionist, E.Aliyev is in a serious psychological condition and refuses medical care in a pre-trial detention center.
*Elkhan Aliyev was arrested in July 2023 on charges of "fraud" and "production and use of a false document." The activist called the accusations far-fetched. Human rights activists recognized him as a political prisoner.
On April 1, the Baku Serious Crimes Court sentenced him to 5 years in prison. On May 13, during the consideration of the appeal, Aliyev announced his intention to start a dry hunger strike.
- 29 May 2024, 17:12
On May 29, the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov left for an official visit to Pakistan. Bayramov is to meet with Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister of Pakistan Mohammad Ishaq Dar, and other officials of Pakistan, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported.
- 29 May 2024, 17:10
On May 29, the Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov arrived in Turkiye on a working visit at the invitation of the head of the Turkish military department, Yashar Guler. According to the Ministry of Defense, a number of bilateral meetings are planned during the visit. Hasanov will also take part in the event: "High-level observation Day" within the framework of the multinational exercises "EFES - 2024".
- 29 May 2024, 17:01
Mehman Aliyev, an activist of the Popular Front Party, was arrested for distributing videos on social networks, according to his family and associates. Father of the arrested man, Aydin Aliyev, told Turan, that his son distributed video footage of the violent detention of his cousin Ali Isayev in the city of Shirvan.
On May 29, the press secretary of the EU External Relations and Security Service made a statement in connection with the act of pardon in Azerbaijan. "Ilham Aliyev pardoned 154 prisoners on May 25, unlike in the past, those convicted of exercising their fundamental rights were not pardoned.
