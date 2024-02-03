The COP29 session in Baku will be devoted to climate finance issues – Steel

On February 2, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received Simon Steele, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. According to the website of the head of state, Steele said that the UN fact-finding mission is already in Azerbaijan and is holding discussions with the Azerbaijani side on preparations for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the Framework Convention on Climate Change – COP29.

Aliyev, for his part, stressed that the Azerbaijani side is ready for close cooperation with this structure and the entire UN family for the successful holding of this event. Aliyev emphasized that the decision to hold the COP29 in Azerbaijan was reached in the context of promoting the regional peace agenda, and this is "a new development in the history of the COP as a whole."

In his opinion, the holding of COP29 in Azerbaijan will give impetus to the country's efforts in the transition to green energy and further development of cooperation with international partners in this area.

Noting that Azerbaijan's chairmanship in the framework of the COP is devoted to a very important topic – climate finance, Steele stressed the importance of conducting multilateral diplomacy and inclusive work with all partners in this context.

According to Aliyev, Azerbaijan has always attached great importance to multilateral diplomacy and has constantly pursued a very active policy in international organizations and on multilateral platforms. The importance of trilateral cooperation between the United Arab Emirates, which hosted COP28, Azerbaijan and Brazil, which will host COP29 and COP30, respectively, was stressed at the meeting.