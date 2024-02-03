    • flag_AZ
Last update

(19 hours ago)
Forecasters predict  warm weather on Sunday

Forecasters predict  warm weather on Sunday

The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Forecasters predict  warm weather on Sunday

On Sunday, February 4, partly cloudy weather is expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, mostly without precipitation. Light fog is expected in some places at night and in the morning. A moderate southwesterly wind will change to a northwesterly wind in the afternoon. The temperature at night will be +1 +4° , during the day +7 +12°, according to the National Hydrometeorological Service of the Ministry of Ecology.

No precipitation  is expected in the regions of Azerbaijan, however, short-term precipitation in the form of snow is expected in mountainous and foothill areas. There will be fog at times, and a gusty westerly wind will blow.  The temperature at night will range from -2° to +3°, during the day +10 +15°. In mountainous areas, -3 -8° is expected at night, from -3° to +2° during the day. There is a chance of ice on the roads at night in some mountainous areas.

Social

Prezidentin AŞPA-ya və Ermənistana xəbərdarlığı... – Rauf Mirqədirov Çətin sualda


News Line