Forecasters predict warm weather on Sunday
On Sunday, February 4, partly cloudy weather is expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, mostly without precipitation. Light fog is expected in some places at night and in the morning. A moderate southwesterly wind will change to a northwesterly wind in the afternoon. The temperature at night will be +1 +4° , during the day +7 +12°, according to the National Hydrometeorological Service of the Ministry of Ecology.
No precipitation is expected in the regions of Azerbaijan, however, short-term precipitation in the form of snow is expected in mountainous and foothill areas. There will be fog at times, and a gusty westerly wind will blow. The temperature at night will range from -2° to +3°, during the day +10 +15°. In mountainous areas, -3 -8° is expected at night, from -3° to +2° during the day. There is a chance of ice on the roads at night in some mountainous areas.
- 3 February 2024 12:19
Social
- 3 February 2024, 10:12
Advertising signs written in foreign languages are being removed from commercial facilities in Baku. According to Turan, these measures are being taken by the Azerbaijani State Advertising Agency. Some entrepreneurs stated that they had had such advertising for years and had not received any comments. Now, the advertising signs are being removed without prior warning.
- 2 February 2024, 16:35
In a recent session of the Milli Majlis, Azerbaijan's Parliament, Member of Parliament Elnur Allahverdiyev proposed a significant change to the country's military conscription system – offering citizens the option to pay money in exchange for a reduction in the length of military service. Allahverdiyev cited the global trend, including the example of Azerbaijan's strategic ally Turkey, where a similar system is reportedly in place.
- 2 February 2024, 16:14
The weather in Baku and Absheron will be changeable, with no precipitation; fog in some places in the morning and evening, and southwesterly moderate wind. The air temperature at night is +1+4, during the day it will be +6+9.
- 1 February 2024, 16:43
In a polarizing turn of events, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) Election Observation Mission's midterm report on Azerbaijan's early presidential elections has ignited varied responses from stakeholders.
