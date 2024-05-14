The court again left the paralyzed activist in custody
The court again left the paralyzed activist in custody
On Tuesday, the Binagadi district court did not satisfy a request to transfer a disabled person of the first group, Famil Khalilov, under house arrest. Khalilov himself was taken to court, lawyer Bahruz Bayramov told Turan. The activist stated the absurdity of accusing him of drug trafficking, considering the paralysis of both his hands. "How could I sell drugs?" he said, addressing Judge Aynura Sadygova. However, despite the obvious absence of signs of a crime, the court kept Khalilov in custody. The defense intends to file an appeal.
Khalilov lived in Sweden for several years, hoping to get asylum. He received special injections every three months, which relieved his condition. A year ago, after being deported to Azerbaijan, he lost medical care and his health worsened.
Despite the paralysis of his hands, Khalilov was active on social networks and wrote on the computer with his toes. He criticized the authorities and called for participation in protest actions.
Khalilov was detained on May 4. The activist was charged under Article 234.4.3 (large-scale drug trafficking) of the Criminal Code. He faces up to 12 years in prison.
