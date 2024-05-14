Azerbaijan's National NGO Forum Abolishes President Role, Elects New Chairman

The National NGO Forum of Azerbaijan held its tenth congress in Baku on March 14, where significant changes to the organization's structure were approved. Delegates voted to amend the forum's charter, abolishing the position of "president" and transferring the primary powers to the Board of Directors. Additionally, the term of office for Board members was extended from four to five years.

Ramil Iskanderli, head of the Public Association for Legal Analysis and Research, was elected as the new Chairman of the Board. The congress also established a council comprising five members to support the Board's activities.

Tural Aliyev, Head of the NGO Sector of the NGO Work and Communications Department of the Presidential Administration, and Aygun Aliyeva, Executive Director of the NGO State Support Agency, both expressed the state's support for the National NGO Forum during their speeches at the congress.

"In the coming period, reforms in the NGO sector will deepen, expanding opportunities for the development of transparent and accountable NGO activities," Tural Aliyev stated, underscoring the government's commitment to supporting the NGO sector's growth and effectiveness.