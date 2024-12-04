The court arrested Rufat Safarov for 4 months

On December 4, human rights activist Rufat Safarov was charged at the Binagadi District Police Department.

In addition to two articles of the Criminal Code - 178.3.2 (fraud committed with causing major damage) and 221.1 (hooliganism) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan, of which he was suspected the day before, Safarov was also charged under one more article - 127.2.3. (Intentional infliction of less serious harm to health, in a generally dangerous way or for hooligan motives).

On the evening of December 4, the Binagadi District Court granted the petition and submission of the investigation to choose a preventive measure in the form of arrest for a period of 4 months against Safarov, said lawyer Elchin Sadigov.

According to him, no evidence of Safarov committing the crimes imputed to him was presented. The investigation's position was based on unfounded allegations.

Safarov said that the criminal case was revenge for his human rights activities, as well as to disrupt the presentation of the US State Department award to him.

The defense petitioned for house arrest. However, the petition was not granted.

An appeal will be filed against the court's decision.

Safarov had already experienced the fate of a political prisoner once before. After his release from prison, he founded the human rights organization "Line of Defense".