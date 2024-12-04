Terrible condition of the Human Rights in Azerbaijan - foreign diplomats on International Human Rights Day (video)

On December 4, the embassies of the European Union, Great Britain and Switzerland organized a reception with the participation of human rights defenders, members of civil society, media, lawyers and public activists of Azerbaijan.

The ambassadors of the EU, Great Britain, Switzerland and the United States, who spoke at the event, noted the great importance of ensuring human rights and the role of human rights defenders.

Diplomats regretfully emphasized the terrible human rights situation in Azerbaijan. Despite expectations related to the COP29 climate conference, the situation continues to deteriorate. Despite all efforts and an international campaign to release journalists and public activists, they are still under arrest.

“We once again call on the authorities to release all those who are in prison for exercising their fundamental freedoms," EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan Peter Mikhalko said in his speech. Due to the unprecedented measures of the authorities, the number of those who could not participate in today's event increased, Michalko said and named: Anar Mamedli, Imran Aliyev, Bakhruz Samadov, Abzas Media journalists - Nargiz Absalamova, Elnara Gasimova, activist Ilzamiz Guliyev, head of Channel 13 Aziz Orujev and Shamo Eminov, Mushfig Jabar from Toplum TV.

The arrest of the famous human rights activist Rufat Safarov on Human Rights Day should be especially noted, Mikhalko stressed. In conclusion, he said that the European Union will continue to monitor these cases and raise these issues in dialogue with the Azerbaijani authorities.

Swiss Ambassador to Azerbaijan Thomas Shtelin also touched on the difficult human rights situation in Azerbaijan. "Unfortunately, since our last meeting, the situation with freedom of speech and the press has deteriorated even more," he said and named the employees of Abzas Media: Ulvi Hasanli, Sevinj Vagif Gizi, Mohammed Kekalov, Alesker Mamedli and Anar Mamedli, who are under arrest today.

British Ambassador Fergus Auld spoke about the constant contact with the authorities of Azerbaijan on the issue of fundamental human rights and personal affairs.

"To regret, the situation has not improved over the past year, and in some areas it has become worse. Our partners, who were with us a year ago at the same event, are now in prison: Alesker Mamedli, Rufat Safarov, Ulvi Hasanly, Hafiz Babaly, Nazim Baydemirli, Igbal Abilov, Emin Ibragimov and Ilkin Amrakhov," the dialomat said.

He added that negotiations are underway with the authorities on the issue of economist Gubad Ibadoglu on the termination of the criminal case so that he could leave the country for treatment.

Diplomat also noted the deteriorating situation with the LGBT community in Azerbaijan, discrimination against minorities and gender violence.

U.S. Ambassador Mark Libby in his speech noted with regret that many of those who fight for human rights and freedom of speech cannot take part in today's event: Farid Mehralyzade, Tofik Yagublu, Bakhtiyar Hajiyev, Afiyaddin Mamedov, Akif Gurbanov, Ruslan Izzatli.

The ambassador called them “people fighting for human rights in their beautiful homeland".

"I call on the Azerbaijani authorities to release these and all others unjustly arrested and fulfill their international human rights obligations," the diplomat emphasized.

In conclusion, the ambassadors of the four countries congratulated all public activists and journalists in their struggle for freedom in Azerbaijan, emphasizing their heroic activities.