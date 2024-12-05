Police officers search citizens at the Freedom Square metro station in Tbilisi on the evening of December 4.
For the First Time, the Traditional Rally of the Georgian Opposition Did Not Take Place
The ongoing standoff in Georgia between authorities and anti-regime protesters entered its seventh day on December 4, marked by the fact that, for the first time since the beginning of protests on Rustaveli Avenue, the anti-regime rally did not take place on the night of December 5. This followed mass arrests and police raids on opposition offices, but without major demonstrations or clashes. Authorities began detaining key opposition figures early in the morning, while police conducted searches at the offices of several opposition parties, including "Akhali," "Droa," and "Girchi – More Freedom," as well as the youth organization of the opposition party "Unity – National Movement."
Among those detained were Nika Gvaramia, founder of the "Akhali" party and a leading member of the "Coalition for Change," and coalition member Gela Khasiya. According to Mtavari, several opposition leaders were arrested, and political blogger and émigré Nikolai Levshits reported that seven people were taken into custody. The police actions are linked to articles 225 of the Criminal Code (organizing group violence, leadership, or participation) and 239 (hooliganism).
"The police raids on the offices of several political parties and NGOs are an attempt to intimidate the opposition," Nika Melia, another leader of the "Coalition for Change," told Interfax. He warned that such tactics could escalate protests throughout Georgia.
On the evening of December 4, tensions escalated when police interrupted a planned opposition party meeting at the Kortiad Marriott Hotel in Tbilisi, where representatives from four opposition parties had gathered. The encounter turned violent when unknown individuals confronted opposition leaders outside the hotel. Reports indicate that some of these individuals were masked, prompting opposition figures to claim that they were "titushki" (hired thugs) associated with the State Security Service (SUS).
Police operations, including arrests and searches, were also carried out in other cities across Georgia.
