The court did not release Alesker Mammadli again
The court did not release Alesker Mammadli again
On April 3, the Baku Court of Appeal rejected a complaint against the refusal to transfer “Toplum TV's” legal founder Alesker Mammadli to house arrest. Mammadli himself participated in the trial, lawyer Agil Layidj told Turan.
"He said that transfer to house arrest is important not only for freedom, but also for life. He said that he already feels an increase in the thyroid tumor and is suffocating," the lawyer said.
According to him, Mammadli needs urgent examination and treatment, but he still has not taken samples for biopsy. "Our requests to transfer him at least to a medical institution of the Ministry of Justice remain unanswered," Layidj said. In turn, Nasimi Mammadli, the brother of Alesker Mammadli, expressed concern for his brother's condition. “He has periodic attacks of suffocation. Delay in treatment can lead to the proliferation of tumors and metastases and a threat to life," he said. It was not possible to get comments from the Penitentiary Service and the main medical Department of the Ministry of Justice.
* Recall that on March 6-8, 9 employees of “Toplum TV” and its partner organization, the Institute of Democratic Initiatives, were detained. They are charged with smuggling foreign currency. Seven people were subjected to pre-trial detention for a period of 4 months, two more were transferred to police supervision.
Politics
-
The United States on Wednesday reacted to reports that Georgian ruling party is planning to reintroduce a controversial "foreign agent" bill, which was pulled last year amid massive protests over concerns that the legislation, which mirrored a similar law in Russia, would push the country toward authoritarianism.
-
- 4 April 2024, 09:13
The United States on Wednesday backed ongoing peace efforts in the South Caucasus which it believes would bring “economic benefits to the entire region” and said the trilateral Armenia-EU-U.S. summit will take place as planned, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
-
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on April 3.
-
The Nakhchivan Serious Crimes Court, chaired by Huseyn Mammadov, sentenced the former head of the Nakhchivan Penitentiary Service, Major General of Justice Tofig Hasanov to 10 years in prison. According to the verdict, a submission will be sent to revoke Hasanov's title of Major General of Justice and the medal "For the Fatherland".
Leave a review