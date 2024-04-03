The court extended the term of arrest of activist Ilkhamiz Guliyev

The Yasamal District Court of Baku extended the arrest period of activist Ilhamiz Guliyev for another 20 days, his lawyer Rovshana Rahimova told Turan. According to her, the preliminary investigation against Guliyev has been completed and the case is expected to be sent to court. The lawyer pointed out the lack of procedural grounds for extending the period of arrest. "The court has not justified its decision in any way and we consider it unfounded and will file an appeal," the lawyer noted.

Guliyev was detained on December 4, 2023 and two days later was arrested for 4 months in a case of large-scale drug trafficking. According to human rights activists, the real reason for Guliyev's arrest was his interview with “Abzas Media,” in which he stated that the police use undocumented drugs to falsify criminal cases. Guliyev was introduced in the interview as a former police officer. In the past, he was an unofficial assistant to a police investigator. Human rights activists recognized Guliyev as a political prisoner.