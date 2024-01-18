The court did not satisfy the journalist's complaint about the ban on telephone conversations and meetings with loved ones
The court did not satisfy the journalist's complaint about the ban on telephone conversations and meetings with loved ones
On Thursday, the Khatai District Court of Baku rejected the complaint of arrested “Abzas Media” journalist Nargiz Absalamova about meetings and telephone conversations with family members. The journalist herself was not brought to court. The defense requested a postponement of the hearing to ensure Absalamova's participation, but the request was not granted, lawyer Shahla Humbatova told Turan.
The investigation motivates the ban by the fact that Absalamova's communication with loved ones can be used "to prevent exposing other persons who have committed crimes."
The lawyer considers these allegations unfounded. According to Humbatova, there is no need to completely deprive Absalamova of communication with her family and meetings can be organized under the supervision of supervisors. However, the complaint was not satisfied. The defense will appeal against this decision.
* Nargiz Absalamova is one of six journalists and media workers arrested "in the case of “Abzas Media" since November 20 last year. All of them are accused of smuggling currency. The journalists deny the accusations and link their criminal prosecution to the anti-corruption investigations of “Abzas Media.”
-
-
- In World
- 18 January 2024 14:29
Politics
-
The United States said on Thursday it welcomes the work towards peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and urges the sides to conclude the peace agreement 'the sooner the better', TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
-
- 18 January 2024, 17:53
On January 18, in Baku, at a meeting held in Baku, the heads of military ministers of the two countries - Zakir Hasanov and Robert Kalinyak discussed the issues of developing relations between Azerbaijan and Slovakia in the field of defense.
-
- 18 January 2024, 16:03
The chairman of the political committee of the “Republican Alternative” party made a proposal to reduce the income tax on microenterprise entities from 20% to 1%. Mammadov noted in his telegram channel that 350 thousand people in the country have been registered as a microenterprise entity.
-
- 18 January 2024, 15:42
On January 18, the Baku Court of Appeal, chaired by Javid Huseyn, considered the complaint of journalist Sevinj Vagifgizy against the refusal to transfer to house arrest. The court of appeal, having not satisfied the complaint, upheld the decision of the Khatai district Court, lawyer Elchin Sadigov told Turan. Vagifgizy was present at the trial, this time she was not imprisoned in a glass cage, the lawyer said.
Leave a review