The court did not satisfy the journalist's complaint about the ban on telephone conversations and meetings with loved ones

On Thursday, the Khatai District Court of Baku rejected the complaint of arrested “Abzas Media” journalist Nargiz Absalamova about meetings and telephone conversations with family members. The journalist herself was not brought to court. The defense requested a postponement of the hearing to ensure Absalamova's participation, but the request was not granted, lawyer Shahla Humbatova told Turan.

The investigation motivates the ban by the fact that Absalamova's communication with loved ones can be used "to prevent exposing other persons who have committed crimes."

The lawyer considers these allegations unfounded. According to Humbatova, there is no need to completely deprive Absalamova of communication with her family and meetings can be organized under the supervision of supervisors. However, the complaint was not satisfied. The defense will appeal against this decision.

* Nargiz Absalamova is one of six journalists and media workers arrested "in the case of “Abzas Media" since November 20 last year. All of them are accused of smuggling currency. The journalists deny the accusations and link their criminal prosecution to the anti-corruption investigations of “Abzas Media.”