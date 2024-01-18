Azerbaijan is ready to sign a peace treaty with Armenia on Russian territory - Lavrov
Azerbaijan is ready to sign a peace treaty with Armenia on Russian territory - Lavrov
Azerbaijan is ready to sign a peace treaty with Armenia on the territory of the Russian Federation, this is a fact, but Yerevan’s position is unclear. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated at a press conference in Moscow on Thursday.
The lack of progress on normalization between Armenia and Azerbaijan is caused by the position of Yerevan, which is receiving advice from the West, Lavrov noted.
The European Union, France, Germany, and the United States began to “introduce themselves into the settlement process without invitation, as soon as they realized that the Russian-Armenian-Azerbaijani process was producing results in unblocking routes, delimiting the border, and preparing a peace treaty.” - said Lavrov.
At the same time, he accused the West of seeking to “prevent the implementation of trilateral agreements between Moscow, Baku and Yerevan.”
The "good advice" of the West is always present in the South Caucasus, and they are always aimed at advancing their geopolitical objectives, he said.
Lavrov accused the Armenian leadership of being pro-Western and criticized the idea of the “Peaceful Crossroads” transport project. Thus, he did not see logic in the statements of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan about transit conditions in the region. In particular in Pashinyan’s statements about creating “equale conditions for transit through Armenia that apply for transit from Azerbaijan to Nakhichevan through Iranian territory.”
Lavrov also criticized attempts by the European Union and the United States to “organize the delimitation of the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan in their own way, bypassing Moscow.” According to him, the “3+3” format for the Transcaucasus is a promising option for solving the problems of the region, free from external influence.
Leave a review
Politics
-
The United States said on Thursday it welcomes the work towards peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and urges the sides to conclude the peace agreement 'the sooner the better', TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
-
- 18 January 2024, 17:53
On January 18, in Baku, at a meeting held in Baku, the heads of military ministers of the two countries - Zakir Hasanov and Robert Kalinyak discussed the issues of developing relations between Azerbaijan and Slovakia in the field of defense.
-
- 18 January 2024, 16:03
The chairman of the political committee of the “Republican Alternative” party made a proposal to reduce the income tax on microenterprise entities from 20% to 1%. Mammadov noted in his telegram channel that 350 thousand people in the country have been registered as a microenterprise entity.
-
- 18 January 2024, 15:42
On January 18, the Baku Court of Appeal, chaired by Javid Huseyn, considered the complaint of journalist Sevinj Vagifgizy against the refusal to transfer to house arrest. The court of appeal, having not satisfied the complaint, upheld the decision of the Khatai district Court, lawyer Elchin Sadigov told Turan. Vagifgizy was present at the trial, this time she was not imprisoned in a glass cage, the lawyer said.
1 comment
Gagik
2024-01-18
Vot gde zarita sobachaya golova. Azerbaijan budet igrushkoy v rukax Putina.