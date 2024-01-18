Azerbaijan is ready to sign a peace treaty with Armenia on Russian territory - Lavrov

Azerbaijan is ready to sign a peace treaty with Armenia on the territory of the Russian Federation, this is a fact, but Yerevan’s position is unclear. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated at a press conference in Moscow on Thursday.

The lack of progress on normalization between Armenia and Azerbaijan is caused by the position of Yerevan, which is receiving advice from the West, Lavrov noted.

The European Union, France, Germany, and the United States began to “introduce themselves into the settlement process without invitation, as soon as they realized that the Russian-Armenian-Azerbaijani process was producing results in unblocking routes, delimiting the border, and preparing a peace treaty.” - said Lavrov.

At the same time, he accused the West of seeking to “prevent the implementation of trilateral agreements between Moscow, Baku and Yerevan.”

The "good advice" of the West is always present in the South Caucasus, and they are always aimed at advancing their geopolitical objectives, he said.

Lavrov accused the Armenian leadership of being pro-Western and criticized the idea of the “Peaceful Crossroads” transport project. Thus, he did not see logic in the statements of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan about transit conditions in the region. In particular in Pashinyan’s statements about creating “equale conditions for transit through Armenia that apply for transit from Azerbaijan to Nakhichevan through Iranian territory.”

Lavrov also criticized attempts by the European Union and the United States to “organize the delimitation of the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan in their own way, bypassing Moscow.” According to him, the “3+3” format for the Transcaucasus is a promising option for solving the problems of the region, free from external influence.