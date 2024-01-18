Court extends arrest of Rail Abbasov for another 2 months

The Nasimi district court of Baku on Thursday satisfied the investigation's submission to extend the term of arrest of activist Rail Abbasov, his lawyer Zibeida Sadigova said.

She pointed out the absence of any "material and procedural grounds" for Abbasov's detention. The defense is appealing this decision to the Court of Appeal.

Recall that on September 20, 2023, the Nasimi court of Baku arrested Abbasov for 4 months on charges under Article 178.3.2 (large-scale fraud) of the Criminal Code. Abbasov rejects the accusation, considering his active participation in the protection of the rights of activist Bakhtiyar Hajiyev, who was arrested back in December 2022, to be the true reason. Human rights activists recognized both as political prisoners.