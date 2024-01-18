Swiss company leaves insurance market of Azerbaijan

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan has cancelled licences of one legal entity of insurance broker and three legal entities of insurance agent. This is reported on the website of the regulatory structure.

The decision was adopted on 10 January in accord with the "Law on Insurance Activity", the report says. Licences were cancelled on the basis of voluntary applications.

The legal entity that left the market is a subsidiary of the Swiss company "Societe de Courtage" in Azerbaijan, acting as an insurance and reinsurance broker.