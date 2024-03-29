The court extended the preliminary arrest of Nazim Baydemirli

Today, the Narimanov District Court of Baku extended for another month the term of pre-trial detention of ex-MP, businessman Nazim Baydemirli, his wife Farida Baydemirli told Turan. According to her, an appeal will be filed against this decision.

*N. Baydemirli was detained on July 4, 2023 by the Department for Combating Organized Crime of the Ministry of Internal Affairs on charges of violating Article 182.2.4 (Extortion by threats to seize property) of the Criminal Code.

The next day, the court arrested him for 4 months. Baydemirli rejected the accusation, calling it fabricated. According to him, the real reason for the arrest is his support for the protests of the residents of the village of Seyudlu in the Gedabey region against environmental pollution.

On September 1, another charge was brought against Baydemirli – violation of Article 182.2.2 (extortion by threats, committed repeatedly) of the Criminal Code. According to the lawyer, this accusation is based on the fact that Baydemirli allegedly extorted money from someone in 1996 in the city of Lipetsk of the Russian Federation. Human rights activists recognized Baydemirli as a political prisoner.