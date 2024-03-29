The court extended the preliminary arrest of Nazim Baydemirli
The court extended the preliminary arrest of Nazim Baydemirli
Today, the Narimanov District Court of Baku extended for another month the term of pre-trial detention of ex-MP, businessman Nazim Baydemirli, his wife Farida Baydemirli told Turan. According to her, an appeal will be filed against this decision.
*N. Baydemirli was detained on July 4, 2023 by the Department for Combating Organized Crime of the Ministry of Internal Affairs on charges of violating Article 182.2.4 (Extortion by threats to seize property) of the Criminal Code.
The next day, the court arrested him for 4 months. Baydemirli rejected the accusation, calling it fabricated. According to him, the real reason for the arrest is his support for the protests of the residents of the village of Seyudlu in the Gedabey region against environmental pollution.
On September 1, another charge was brought against Baydemirli – violation of Article 182.2.2 (extortion by threats, committed repeatedly) of the Criminal Code. According to the lawyer, this accusation is based on the fact that Baydemirli allegedly extorted money from someone in 1996 in the city of Lipetsk of the Russian Federation. Human rights activists recognized Baydemirli as a political prisoner.
Politics
-
- 29 March 2024, 23:52
On March 29, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry Pavel Knyazev. This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan. During the meeting, issues on the cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and Russia on a bilateral and multilateral basis were discussed. According to Bayramov, existing relations between the two countries have a positive impact on expanding cooperation on regional and international platforms.
-
- 29 March 2024, 22:59
Ambassador Libby met with the lawyers representing journalists detained in Azerbaijan.
-
- 29 March 2024, 20:38
US senator Marco Rubıo has mentıoned on March 29 case of Gubad Ibadoglu.
-
- 29 March 2024, 16:49
On March 28, the Khatai Court of Baku did not reject the request to transfer Alesker Mammadli, the legal founder of the “Toplum TV” Internet channel, to house arrest. The petition was filed due to the deterioration of Mammadli's health, his lawyer Agil Laidj told Turan. "He has a tumor growing in his thyroid gland, and he is suffocating. During the court session, his blood pressure rose to 160. Mammadli himself also asked the court to provide conditions for his treatment," the lawyer said. Despite this, the court refused to grant the petition. The defense intends to file an appeal against this decision.
Leave a review