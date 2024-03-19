The Court of Appeal has kept the opposition activist in custody
On March 19, the Baku Court of Appeal rejected the complaint of Elnur Hasanov, an activist of the Popular Front Party, who asked for the transferring to house arrest.
According to his lawyer Nemat Kerimli, the preliminary investigation against Hasanov has been completed and the case has been sent to the Baku Court for Serious Crimes. The preparatory meeting is scheduled for March 28, chaired by Javid Huseynov.
*Elnur Hasanov was arrested on November 28, 2023 on charges of drug trafficking (Article 234.4.3 of the Criminal Code). The activist believes that the real reason for his arrest is criticism of the actions of the Traffic Police leadership. On February 24, the court extended his arrest for another month.
Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the country for Foreign Policy, is in China. On his Twitter account, he announced meetings with Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Sun Weidong, Deputy Head of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China Chen Zhu, President of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Wang Chao.
Turan News Agency has sent a letter to the Minister of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev in connection with the low quality of Internet services provided by the state provider Bakinternet.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who is in Yerevan, held a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on March 19. Regarding stability in the South Caucasus, Stoltenberg called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to reach an agreement that will pave the way for normalization of relations and lasting peace. "This is important for Euro-Atlantic security, as the situation is becoming more dangerous," he stressed and noted that "NATO supports Armenia's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as its peaceful aspirations," the NATO press release on the content of the meeting.
On 19 March, Sabail district court of Baku prolonged terms of pre-trial detention of the head of "Internet TV Kanal 13" Aziz Orujov and employee of this media structure Shamo Eminov for another two months. Aziz Orujev's wife Lamiya Orujeva informed Turan about it.
