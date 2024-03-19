The Court of Appeal has kept the opposition activist in custody

On March 19, the Baku Court of Appeal rejected the complaint of Elnur Hasanov, an activist of the Popular Front Party, who asked for the transferring to house arrest.

According to his lawyer Nemat Kerimli, the preliminary investigation against Hasanov has been completed and the case has been sent to the Baku Court for Serious Crimes. The preparatory meeting is scheduled for March 28, chaired by Javid Huseynov.

*Elnur Hasanov was arrested on November 28, 2023 on charges of drug trafficking (Article 234.4.3 of the Criminal Code). The activist believes that the real reason for his arrest is criticism of the actions of the Traffic Police leadership. On February 24, the court extended his arrest for another month.