Baku Airport is fully prepared to ensure uninterrupted operation during the holidays
From March 20 to March 27, 2024, Heydar Aliyev International Airport will switch to enhanced operating mode in order to ensure maximum comfort and safety of all passengers during the upcoming holidays.
Given the expected increase in passenger traffic during spring break, passengers are advised to arrive at the airport 3 hours before departure to avoid possible delays.
It should be noted that for the accessibility of passengers and visitors, public transport “Airport Express” runs along the Heydar Aliyev International Airport route until 01:00 with an interval of 30 minutes. In addition, the airport has special "drop off"/"pick up" lanes, and no fee is charged during the first 15 minutes of entry into the airport.
19 March 2024
19 March 2024
19 March 2024
19 March 2024
