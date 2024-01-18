The Court of Appeal has remanded Sevinj Vagifgizy in custody

On January 18, the Baku Court of Appeal, chaired by Javid Huseyn, considered the complaint of journalist Sevinj Vagifgizy against the refusal to transfer to house arrest. The court of appeal, having not satisfied the complaint, upheld the decision of the Khatai district Court, lawyer Elchin Sadigov told Turan. Vagifgizy was present at the trial, this time she was not imprisoned in a glass cage, the lawyer said.

"We have drawn the court's attention to the fact that the officials of the Republican Perinatal Center involved in the case of the death of four children in a fire are being placed under house arrest. Therefore, it is illegal to leave a person under arrest who is not doing any damage.

Sevinj Vagifgizy stated that she was arrested because of her journalistic investigations. However, the Court of Appeal did not satisfy our complaint," the lawyer said.

* Sevinj Vagifgizy is the editor-in-chief of “Abzas Media,” who has been under arrest along with several employees of this online publication since November 20 last year. All are accused of smuggling currency. The journalists reject the accusations and link their criminal prosecution to the anti-corruption investigations of “Abzas Media.”