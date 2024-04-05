The Court of Appeal has remanded Tofig Yagublu in custody

Today, the Baku Court of Appeal rejected the complaint of opposition politician Tofig Yagublu against the refusal to transfer him to house arrest, his daughter Nigar Khazi said. According to her, at the trial, Yagublu said that he was arrested on a political order for criticizing the government.

Khazi noted that the 4-month pre-trial detention of the politician expires on April 14. However, in her opinion, as in the case of other political prisoners? The arrest period will be extended. She noted that there are no investigative actions against Yagublu.

*Tofig Yagublu, a member of the coordination center of the National Council of Democratic Forces and the “Musavat” Party, was arrested on December 14 on charges of fraud and illegal document production. Previously, the politician was repeatedly subjected to criminal and administrative prosecution. International organizations have recognized him as a prisoner of conscience.