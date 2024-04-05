The Court of Appeal has remanded Tofig Yagublu in custody
Today, the Baku Court of Appeal rejected the complaint of opposition politician Tofig Yagublu against the refusal to transfer him to house arrest, his daughter Nigar Khazi said. According to her, at the trial, Yagublu said that he was arrested on a political order for criticizing the government.
Khazi noted that the 4-month pre-trial detention of the politician expires on April 14. However, in her opinion, as in the case of other political prisoners? The arrest period will be extended. She noted that there are no investigative actions against Yagublu.
*Tofig Yagublu, a member of the coordination center of the National Council of Democratic Forces and the “Musavat” Party, was arrested on December 14 on charges of fraud and illegal document production. Previously, the politician was repeatedly subjected to criminal and administrative prosecution. International organizations have recognized him as a prisoner of conscience.
- 6 April 2024, 10:16
We consider the high-level Armenia-US-EU format meeting held in Brussels on April 5, 2024 as yet another attempt by the collective West to embroil the South Caucasus into geopolitical confrontation. Irresponsible and destructive interference of extra-regional forces in the affairs of the South Caucasus, and the desire to drive a wedge between the countries of the region and their neighbours can have devastating consequences for stability, security and economic development in the region, and provoke the emergence of new dividing lines, as well as uncontrolled growth of tensions.
- 6 April 2024, 10:12
The Baku branch of the National Bank of Iran has released financial indicators for the first quarter of 2024. In January-March, the credit institution made a profit of 2.5 million manats, by 4 times more than in the same period last year.
The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on the shelling of Azerbaijani positions by the Armenian Armed Forces on the evening of April 5. On April 5, from 21:55 to 23:20, units of the Armenian armed forces intermittently shelled positions of the Azerbaijani Army from various caliber small arms located in the direction of the settlements of Alibeyli in Tovuz region, Khoshbulag in Dashkesan region, Yellidja, Zaylik in Kelbajar region and Chagazur in Lachin region, the press release of the ministry. In total, over the past day, units of the Azerbaijani Army located in various directions have been shelled a total of 30 times, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry emphasizes.
- 5 April 2024, 19:50
The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense accused Armenia of military provocations on the border and shelling of Azerbaijani positions.
1 comment
Тогрул
2024-04-05
Одним из тем для обсуждений во время визита руководства дружеской страны Конго являлись достижения реформ в сфере демократии и обмен полезным опытом в деле создания плюрализма в госполитике.