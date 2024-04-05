Armenia-EU-USA meeting begins in Brussels
On the morning of April 5, a meeting began in Brussels with the participation of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, EU High Representative for Foreign Policy Josep Borel and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Ahead of the meeting, Ursula von der Leyen said that Armenia will receive 270 million euros of a grant from the EU over 4 years for economic development.
She thanked Armenia for measures to prevent circumvention of sanctions against Russia. "This demonstrates the growing rapprochement between Armenia and the EU, the coincidence of the goals and interests of the two sides," she said.
The head of the European Commission added that the EU will provide financial support to improve the conditions of Armenians from Karabakh.
In turn, Prime Minister Pashinyan expressed gratitude for Armenia's support. He confirmed Yerevan's intention to further develop and strengthen relations with the EU and the United States in the field of economics and strengthening democratic institutions.
"We confirm our intentions to normalize relations with Azerbaijan based on mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity on the basis of the 1991 Alma Ata Declaration, the delimitation of borders and the opening of all communications, taking into account the jurisdiction of the countries," he said.
Secretary Blinken noted that the participants of the meeting intend to support the democratic future of Armenia, an integrated and peaceful South Caucasus. He also noted the courage and efforts of the Armenian authorities to preserve and strengthen the independent state, despite the difficulties.
The United States will allocate $65 million to strengthen food security and democracy, and diversify Armenia's energy sector. Assistance to 100,000 Armenians from Karabakh will also be continued. The United States supports Armenia's regional integration projects, which is a key factor in its security, Blinken noted.
EU High Representative Josep Borrel noted the strengthening and rapprochement between the EU and Armenia and raising the partnership to a higher level. He condemned external pressure and anti-Armenian propaganda and promised support to counter these efforts.
We consider the high-level Armenia-US-EU format meeting held in Brussels on April 5, 2024 as yet another attempt by the collective West to embroil the South Caucasus into geopolitical confrontation. Irresponsible and destructive interference of extra-regional forces in the affairs of the South Caucasus, and the desire to drive a wedge between the countries of the region and their neighbours can have devastating consequences for stability, security and economic development in the region, and provoke the emergence of new dividing lines, as well as uncontrolled growth of tensions.
The Baku branch of the National Bank of Iran has released financial indicators for the first quarter of 2024. In January-March, the credit institution made a profit of 2.5 million manats, by 4 times more than in the same period last year.
The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on the shelling of Azerbaijani positions by the Armenian Armed Forces on the evening of April 5. On April 5, from 21:55 to 23:20, units of the Armenian armed forces intermittently shelled positions of the Azerbaijani Army from various caliber small arms located in the direction of the settlements of Alibeyli in Tovuz region, Khoshbulag in Dashkesan region, Yellidja, Zaylik in Kelbajar region and Chagazur in Lachin region, the press release of the ministry. In total, over the past day, units of the Azerbaijani Army located in various directions have been shelled a total of 30 times, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry emphasizes.
The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense accused Armenia of military provocations on the border and shelling of Azerbaijani positions.
