A mined area was found in the village of Agdaban – Ministry of Defense on April 5, 2024
During the inspection of the territory in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, a mined area was found at the cemetery in the village of Agdaban in the Kelbajar region, the press service of the country's Defense Ministry reported. According to the ministry, anti-personnel mines of the POMZ-2M type were laid in this area by wire stretching. Mines of this type have a circular radius of destruction and cause serious consequences due to the scattering of fragments, the press-release noted.
The mines laid in order to commit provocations against civilians and military personnel were defused by engineering and sapper units of the Azerbaijani Army in compliance with safety rules and removed from the territory, the statement of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
- 6 April 2024, 10:16
We consider the high-level Armenia-US-EU format meeting held in Brussels on April 5, 2024 as yet another attempt by the collective West to embroil the South Caucasus into geopolitical confrontation. Irresponsible and destructive interference of extra-regional forces in the affairs of the South Caucasus, and the desire to drive a wedge between the countries of the region and their neighbours can have devastating consequences for stability, security and economic development in the region, and provoke the emergence of new dividing lines, as well as uncontrolled growth of tensions.
- 6 April 2024, 10:12
The Baku branch of the National Bank of Iran has released financial indicators for the first quarter of 2024. In January-March, the credit institution made a profit of 2.5 million manats, by 4 times more than in the same period last year.
The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on the shelling of Azerbaijani positions by the Armenian Armed Forces on the evening of April 5. On April 5, from 21:55 to 23:20, units of the Armenian armed forces intermittently shelled positions of the Azerbaijani Army from various caliber small arms located in the direction of the settlements of Alibeyli in Tovuz region, Khoshbulag in Dashkesan region, Yellidja, Zaylik in Kelbajar region and Chagazur in Lachin region, the press release of the ministry. In total, over the past day, units of the Azerbaijani Army located in various directions have been shelled a total of 30 times, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry emphasizes.
- 5 April 2024, 19:50
The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense accused Armenia of military provocations on the border and shelling of Azerbaijani positions.
