A mined area was found in the village of Agdaban – Ministry of Defense on April 5, 2024

During the inspection of the territory in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, a mined area was found at the cemetery in the village of Agdaban in the Kelbajar region, the press service of the country's Defense Ministry reported. According to the ministry, anti-personnel mines of the POMZ-2M type were laid in this area by wire stretching. Mines of this type have a circular radius of destruction and cause serious consequences due to the scattering of fragments, the press-release noted.

The mines laid in order to commit provocations against civilians and military personnel were defused by engineering and sapper units of the Azerbaijani Army in compliance with safety rules and removed from the territory, the statement of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.