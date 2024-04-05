The meeting in Brussels is directed against Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev believes

It is important to further strengthen Azerbaijani-Turkish unity, because the processes in the South Caucasus are developing in a very dangerous direction and can lead to a "great catastrophe," President Ilham Aliyev stated receiving the Turkish delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly headed by Mevlut Cavusoglu on Friday.

According to him, the pressure on Azerbaijan continues, which was expressed in the resolutions of the European Parliament, depriving the Azerbaijani delegation of the right to vote in PACE. "These steps can lead to very negative consequences, and the only reason for this is the liberation of Karabakh from occupation," Aliyev believes. Referring today's EU-USA-Armenia meeting in Brussels, Aliyev called it "another source of danger for the South Caucasus."

"Senior officials of the United States and the European Union have been trying to convince us in recent days that this meeting is not directed against Azerbaijan. However, we know that this is aimed at creating dividing lines and isolating our country," Aliyev said. According to him, the West is trying to turn Armenia into an armed outpost in the South Caucasus, which will entail serious consequences.

Therefore, in the current geopolitical situation, it is important to maintain the strength of the Azerbaijani-Turkish union, Aliyev stressed.