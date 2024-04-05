The meeting in Brussels is directed against Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev believes
The meeting in Brussels is directed against Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev believes
It is important to further strengthen Azerbaijani-Turkish unity, because the processes in the South Caucasus are developing in a very dangerous direction and can lead to a "great catastrophe," President Ilham Aliyev stated receiving the Turkish delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly headed by Mevlut Cavusoglu on Friday.
According to him, the pressure on Azerbaijan continues, which was expressed in the resolutions of the European Parliament, depriving the Azerbaijani delegation of the right to vote in PACE. "These steps can lead to very negative consequences, and the only reason for this is the liberation of Karabakh from occupation," Aliyev believes. Referring today's EU-USA-Armenia meeting in Brussels, Aliyev called it "another source of danger for the South Caucasus."
"Senior officials of the United States and the European Union have been trying to convince us in recent days that this meeting is not directed against Azerbaijan. However, we know that this is aimed at creating dividing lines and isolating our country," Aliyev said. According to him, the West is trying to turn Armenia into an armed outpost in the South Caucasus, which will entail serious consequences.
Therefore, in the current geopolitical situation, it is important to maintain the strength of the Azerbaijani-Turkish union, Aliyev stressed.
Politics
-
- 6 April 2024, 10:16
We consider the high-level Armenia-US-EU format meeting held in Brussels on April 5, 2024 as yet another attempt by the collective West to embroil the South Caucasus into geopolitical confrontation. Irresponsible and destructive interference of extra-regional forces in the affairs of the South Caucasus, and the desire to drive a wedge between the countries of the region and their neighbours can have devastating consequences for stability, security and economic development in the region, and provoke the emergence of new dividing lines, as well as uncontrolled growth of tensions.
-
- 6 April 2024, 10:12
The Baku branch of the National Bank of Iran has released financial indicators for the first quarter of 2024. In January-March, the credit institution made a profit of 2.5 million manats, by 4 times more than in the same period last year.
-
The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on the shelling of Azerbaijani positions by the Armenian Armed Forces on the evening of April 5. On April 5, from 21:55 to 23:20, units of the Armenian armed forces intermittently shelled positions of the Azerbaijani Army from various caliber small arms located in the direction of the settlements of Alibeyli in Tovuz region, Khoshbulag in Dashkesan region, Yellidja, Zaylik in Kelbajar region and Chagazur in Lachin region, the press release of the ministry. In total, over the past day, units of the Azerbaijani Army located in various directions have been shelled a total of 30 times, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry emphasizes.
-
- 5 April 2024, 19:50
The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense accused Armenia of military provocations on the border and shelling of Azerbaijani positions.
Leave a review