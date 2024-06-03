The Court of Appeal has seized the property of three organizations

On June 3, the Baku Court of Appeal considered a complaint against the seizure of property in the offices of “Toplum TV”, the “Institute of Democratic Initiatives” and the “Platform of the Third Republic.” Their property was seized by the Khatai court on May 23.

The appeal stated that the arrest was unjustified, since the offices also contained the belongings of persons unrelated to this criminal case. In addition, the specified property was not used in any crimes. The arrest and closure of offices paralyzed the work of these civil society organizations and the online publication “Toplum TV.”

Nine people from three of these structures were brought to justice in this criminal case - 7 people were arrested, and two were transferred to police supervision.