AZAL has started flights to Bucharest

The leading mobile operator promotes reading culture among children from orphans’ home "Azercell Telecom" LLC has initiated an event dedicated to June 1, International Children’s Day for children aged 6 to 10 from Orphanage No. 3 with the support of the "Ümidli Gələcək" Social Initiatives Public Union and the company "S.E.N.S.U.M by Amapola." The program, organized as part of Azercell’s “Book Club” project, aimed to promote a culture of reading, enhance speech and creativity, and increase interest in education among children.