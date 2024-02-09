The court rejected Nargiz Absalamova's complaint

On February 9, the Sabunchi District Court of Baku rejected the complaint of journalist Nargiz Absalamova, who was forbidden to call her lawyer. Absalamova is one of 6 journalists of the online publication "Abzas Media" arrested on charges of money smuggling. According to lawyer Shahla Humbatova, the ban was imposed by the leadership of the pre-trial detention center, although the investigative body banned the journalist only from meetings and contacts with her family. Today's court session was held without Absalamova herself.

*On November 20 last year, the director of “Abzas Media” Ulvi Hasanli was detained. On the same day, his house and the office of "Abzas-media" were searched, where the police "found" 40 thousand euros.

On the same day, Mohammed Kekalov, Deputy director of “Abzas Media,” was detained, and on November 21, Sevinj Vagifqizi, editor-in-chief, was arrested. Later, journalist Nargiz Absalamova was arrested, and on December 13, investigative journalist Hafiz Babaly was arrested. All of them were charged under the Article 206.3.2 of the Criminal Code (smuggling by a group of persons by conspiracy) and face from 5 to 8 years in prison.

International journalistic organizations have called on the Azerbaijani authorities to immediately release the detained journalists and stop pressure on independent media.