The court rejected Nargiz Absalamova's complaint
The court rejected Nargiz Absalamova's complaint
On February 9, the Sabunchi District Court of Baku rejected the complaint of journalist Nargiz Absalamova, who was forbidden to call her lawyer. Absalamova is one of 6 journalists of the online publication "Abzas Media" arrested on charges of money smuggling. According to lawyer Shahla Humbatova, the ban was imposed by the leadership of the pre-trial detention center, although the investigative body banned the journalist only from meetings and contacts with her family. Today's court session was held without Absalamova herself.
*On November 20 last year, the director of “Abzas Media” Ulvi Hasanli was detained. On the same day, his house and the office of "Abzas-media" were searched, where the police "found" 40 thousand euros.
On the same day, Mohammed Kekalov, Deputy director of “Abzas Media,” was detained, and on November 21, Sevinj Vagifqizi, editor-in-chief, was arrested. Later, journalist Nargiz Absalamova was arrested, and on December 13, investigative journalist Hafiz Babaly was arrested. All of them were charged under the Article 206.3.2 of the Criminal Code (smuggling by a group of persons by conspiracy) and face from 5 to 8 years in prison.
International journalistic organizations have called on the Azerbaijani authorities to immediately release the detained journalists and stop pressure on independent media.
-
-
- In World
- 9 February 2024 15:44
Politics
-
- 9 February 2024, 17:30
In a gesture of diplomatic engagement and a nod to the importance of independent media voices, Muriel Peneveyre, Head of the Eurasia Division of the Swiss Foreign Ministry, and Swiss Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Thomas Stahli, paid a visit to the Turan News Agency on February 9.
-
- 9 February 2024, 17:20
On February 9, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a law on ratification of the Additional Protocol to the Council of Europe Convention on the Prevention of Terrorism. This document was adopted on October 22, 2015 in Riga. It talks about expanding international cooperation in the field of countering terrorism. In particular, it provides for the creation of contact points for the rapid exchange of information about persons traveling abroad for terrorist purposes.
-
«Early presidential elections took place in the Republic of Azerbaijan on 7 February. These were the first elections held across the entire territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan. President Ilham Aliyev was re-elected for his fifth term in office.
-
- 9 February 2024, 16:37
On February 9, at the Baku Serious Crimes Court at the trial in the case of Avaz Zeynalli, the head of the Xural TV Internet resource, and the head of the Sada TV YouTube channel Elnur Shukurov the floor was given to defense.
Leave a review