The Deputy Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Russia and Azerbaijan discussed the prospects of the Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement

On March 29, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Yuri Galuzin and Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Elgur Mammadov held a meeting in Moscow.

"The state and prospects of the Russian-Azerbaijani relations were considered in detail. Further joint steps to implement the provisions of the Declaration on Allied Cooperation between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Azerbaijan dated February 22, 2022 were discussed.

A number of regional and international topics were touched upon, including the current state of affairs in the South Caucasus and the prospects for Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization based on a set of trilateral agreements between the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia.

The meeting was held in a traditionally friendly and trusting atmosphere consistent with the spirit of Russian-Azerbaijani alliance and strategic partnership," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.