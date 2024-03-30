The Deputy Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Russia and Azerbaijan discussed the prospects of the Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement
The Deputy Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Russia and Azerbaijan discussed the prospects of the Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement
On March 29, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Yuri Galuzin and Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Elgur Mammadov held a meeting in Moscow.
"The state and prospects of the Russian-Azerbaijani relations were considered in detail. Further joint steps to implement the provisions of the Declaration on Allied Cooperation between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Azerbaijan dated February 22, 2022 were discussed.
A number of regional and international topics were touched upon, including the current state of affairs in the South Caucasus and the prospects for Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization based on a set of trilateral agreements between the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia.
The meeting was held in a traditionally friendly and trusting atmosphere consistent with the spirit of Russian-Azerbaijani alliance and strategic partnership," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Politics
-
Recently, the concentration of manpower, armored vehicles, artillery installations, and other heavy firepower of the Armenian armed forces and intensive movement of its troops in different directions of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conditional border is observed.
-
- 30 March 2024, 14:59
Human remains were found in the city of Khojaly during excavations carried out as part of the restoration work on March 28. Fragments of bones and human remains were found in the town of Galaderesi in the city of Khojaly, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan reported.
-
- 30 March 2024, 14:12
On March 29, the Baku Court of Appeal did not satisfy the complaint of “Channel-13” Internet television journalist Shamo Eminov for an extension of the pre-trial detention period for two months, his lawyer Elchin Sadigov told Turan. According to him, during the court session, the defense pointed out the absence of material and procedural grounds for detaining the journalist.
-
- 30 March 2024, 12:28
Gubad Ibadoglu's condition remains appalling and his release must be secured. Ben Cardin, head of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, wrote about this on his account on Platform “X.” “The conditions in the place of detention are terrible," Dr. Ibadoglu wrote to his family from his cell. "Urgent measures are needed to save my life in prison."
Leave a review