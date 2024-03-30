The situation on the conditional Azerbaijani-Armenian border was discussed with the Minister of Defense

The situation on the conditional Azerbaijani-Armenian border was discussed with the Minister of Defense

On March 30, Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov held an official meeting at the Central Command Post of the department, which was attended directly and via video link by his deputies, commanders of types of troops, and commanders of large formations.

The meeting analyzed the current operational situation on the conditional Azerbaijani-Armenian border, officials were tasked with maintaining a high level of combat training of military units, improving their service and combat activities, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan said.