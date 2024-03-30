The situation on the conditional Azerbaijani-Armenian border was discussed with the Minister of Defense
The situation on the conditional Azerbaijani-Armenian border was discussed with the Minister of Defense
On March 30, Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov held an official meeting at the Central Command Post of the department, which was attended directly and via video link by his deputies, commanders of types of troops, and commanders of large formations.
The meeting analyzed the current operational situation on the conditional Azerbaijani-Armenian border, officials were tasked with maintaining a high level of combat training of military units, improving their service and combat activities, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan said.
Politics
-
Recently, the concentration of manpower, armored vehicles, artillery installations, and other heavy firepower of the Armenian armed forces and intensive movement of its troops in different directions of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conditional border is observed.
-
- 30 March 2024, 14:59
Human remains were found in the city of Khojaly during excavations carried out as part of the restoration work on March 28. Fragments of bones and human remains were found in the town of Galaderesi in the city of Khojaly, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan reported.
-
- 30 March 2024, 14:12
On March 29, the Baku Court of Appeal did not satisfy the complaint of “Channel-13” Internet television journalist Shamo Eminov for an extension of the pre-trial detention period for two months, his lawyer Elchin Sadigov told Turan. According to him, during the court session, the defense pointed out the absence of material and procedural grounds for detaining the journalist.
-
- 30 March 2024, 12:28
Gubad Ibadoglu's condition remains appalling and his release must be secured. Ben Cardin, head of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, wrote about this on his account on Platform “X.” “The conditions in the place of detention are terrible," Dr. Ibadoglu wrote to his family from his cell. "Urgent measures are needed to save my life in prison."
Leave a review