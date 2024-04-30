Abid Gafarov
Father-in-law of activist Abid Gafarov released (updated )
The father-in-law of activist Abid Gafarov, who was taken away from his home yesterday by persons in civilian clothes, was released at night. Gafarov himself wrote about it in Facebook.
* * *
The father-in-law of political emigrant Abid Gafarov was taken to an unknown direction
In the private house of activist Abil Gafarov, who is in political emigration, in the village of Shuvelan on the evening of April 29, people in civilian clothes appeared.
He himself reported this.
According to Gafarov, his elderly father-in-law and mother-in-law currently live in the activist’s house.
People in civilian clothes confiscated from the house copies of the book “Andalunia” and “The Death of an Angel,” authored by Gafarov.
In addition, they took an old laptop and a memory device from a video camera at home.
“They took my father-in-law Alipanakh Gashumov to an unknown direction,” Gafarov noted.
He believes that the "raid" on his house was related to the book Andalunia.
In this political novel, the author draws attention to the arbitrariness of the security forces in Azerbaijan using the example of the Terter events of 2017.
Gafarov said that earlier on April 27, police seized 42 copies of the book “Andalunya” from a book exhibition.
Law enforcement agencies could not be reached for comment.
Gafarov himself was arrested and convicted in the fall of 2022 for critical speeches on YouTube. After his release, he emigrated to Europe.
30 April 2024 11:16
