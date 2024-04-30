Anar Mammadli accused of smuggling
Anar Mammadli, head of the Election Monitoring and Democracy Training Centre (EMDТС), idetained as a suspicious person in smuggling (Article 206.3.2) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan. This was reported to Turan by his relatives.
According to his sister, having completed the search, the police left in Mammadli's flat a special tape with which money is wrapped. She assumes that the police planted the money, which they themselves ‘"found", and Anar will be accused of smuggling money.
So far, the lawyer engaged by Mammadli's family has not met with him. Mammadli spent the night in the temporary detention centre of the Khatai district police department.
The investigation is being conducted by the Baku City Police Main Department. Earlier, Mammadli's relatives reported that Mammadli was brought in the "Abzas Media case". He became the eighth defendant in the case.
30 April 2024, 18:20
On April 30, the Khatai District Court of Baku arrested Anar Mammadli - the head of the Center for Monitoring Elections and Teaching Democracy (CMVOD), for 3 months and 28 days. Turan was informed about this by his lawyer Elmar Suleymanov.
30 April 2024, 18:09
